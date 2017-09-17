Warm week ahead, Jose lingers offshore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mid-September is here and it will generally be warm and dry as we move toward the first official day of Fall, on Friday.

High pressure will keep conditions dry in central North Carolina over the next few days. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-80s before warming into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our normal high this time of year is now 82. On Thursday, a cold front will move through the area, bringing with it a chance of a shower or storm.

Behind the front on Friday, highs will fall back to the lower 80s and stay there through next weekend.

In the tropics, Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane off the coast of North Carolina. Some beach erosion will be possible, along with higher than normal tides and dangerous rip currents.

There will be a slight risk of winds reaching tropical storm force along the Outer Banks on Monday and Tuesday, so a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the National Weather Service in Morehead City. Tropical storm force winds may be possible along the Outer Banks from Ocracroke northward to near Duck.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be northeast 4 to 6 mph.

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84. Winds will be north 5 to 12 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82, after a morning low of 63.

Next Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 61.