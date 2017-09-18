‘Armed and dangerous’ Nash County murder suspect on the run, deputies say

Michael Stell (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Nashville on Sunday.

Authorities have obtained a murder warrant for Michael Steven Stell, 34, in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of Grover Road, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Sunday and upon arrival, discovered a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Brian Scott Keen, Jr., 31 of Elm City.

Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as Stell and told deputies that he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Stell should be considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is still ongoing by the detectives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see or know the whereabouts of Stell.

If anyone has any information related to the murder, call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jonathan Hillis at (252) 903-2453.

