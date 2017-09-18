Autryville Fire Department faces challenges in rebuilding

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been four months since a tornado touched down in Autryville, leveling its only fire department, destroying two of its engines.

“If we’ve just had the building or just had the apparatus replacement then we would have been OK. But we’ve had it all,” said Chief Andrew Hawkins with the Autryville Fire Department.

Hawkins said their third truck may need to be declared a total loss as well. And to add insult to injury, he said about $48,000 is still owed on the old firehouse.

Hawkins put the total cost of that debt — along with building a new firehouse — at about $900,000.

It’s a lot of money for a small town of about 200 people.

Hawkins said they have about 38 firefighters, who are all volunteers.

Recently, they’ve been working out of a modular home. That’s a big improvement from the camper they had been operating in.

Autryville’s fire trucks, all but one, are loaners. They’re parked over at Terry Spell Mechanical Service, Incorporated, where the owner is letting them stay for free.

“We want them to have everything they need to do their job,” owner Terry Spell said.

But there’s also been progress. A temporary station for two of its engines is going up.

However, the fire department is still an empty concrete lot.

At the Fire District’s meeting Monday night, officials said insurance will cover about $581,000. The new fire department is expected to cost about $720,000.

Members cautioned that could go up. Hawkins said he hoped they could get more from insurance.

The fire department said about $25,000 in donations has come in but, much of that has gone to operating expenses.

“It might be a little challenging, but this town never ceases to surprise me,” Pastor Michael Bartlett with the Autryville Baptist Church said.

The board members didn’t vote on a contract Monday, they hope to soon.

The contractor said the new fire department will take about six months to build.