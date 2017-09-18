Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ launch Target line

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Those looking to fix up their homes with some new furnishings will soon have an option inspired by renovation couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Target announced this week it is partnering with the “Fixer Upper” family from Waco, Texas. Items from their new line called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will hit store shelves November 5. More than 300 items ranging in price from $0.99 to $129.99 will be available, according to a Target release.

“Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can’t be beat,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president.

Joanna Gaines said the core of the Magnolia brand is to make homes into spaces where families want to gather. She said they’ve been hoping to work with a retailer to be able to reach more people and provide affordable items.

“Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country,” Joanna Gaines said. “It also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

As part of the partnership, Magnolia will also work to redesign the dining room of the Target House at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The living space is designed for families who have to stay near the hospital long-term while patients are treated.