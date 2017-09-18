Wake County looks to tighten controls at Register of Deeds after millions disappears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County leaders want the county to have more financial oversight over the Register of Deeds office.

Monday afternoon, county commissioners took a unanimous vote ensuring that will happen.

An audit revealed $2.3 million went missing from the Register of Deeds office from 2008 to 2017.

Some commissioners asked Monday why it took so long before the missing money was discovered.

“Why didn’t any red flags go up,” asked John Burns, Wake County Commissioner.

Internal auditors say, prior to this year, there were no red flags at the Register of Deeds office and an internal audit had not happened there in more than a decade.

“We had been to other locations throughout the county, but we had not reached the Register of Deeds office,” said John Stephenson, Wake County Internal Audit director.

“I can’t see any excuse as to why it would take 13 years to get around to any particular department,” said Jessica Holmes, Wake County Commissioner.

Auditors again responded there were no indications that there was anything wrong at the Register of Deeds office prior to this year.

Documents show employees conducted their own sting operation on the previous Register of Deeds Laura Riddick. Records show they prepared deposits and counted money before giving it to her and then each day they did so, some money went missing.

This year, Riddick retired citing health reasons.

Now, the county is making changes, including cash handling improvements and allowing the county to have access to records at the Register of Deeds office at any time. The county also is working on allowing credit cards to be used for vital records transactions.

County commissioners tell me they don’t want this to ever happen again.

“The citizens need to really realize how serious we’ve taken this,” said Sig Hutchinson, Wake County Commission Chair. “This is a huge breach.”

County auditors also said since records only go back to 2008, it’s possible there could be more money missing than the $2.3 million they know about.

CBS North Carolina also reached out to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who said the investigation is progressing.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Riddick has not responded to our requests to talk about this story.