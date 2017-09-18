Deadly crash closes NC 50 in Johnston County

By Published: Updated:
Google maps image of the incident along US 70.

PINE LEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – Separate crashes closed both directions of N.C. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County during rush-hour Monday afternoon.

The crash on N.C. Highway 50 was reported at 4:56 p.m. southeast of Benson and was later confirmed as a deadly wreck.

The road is closed between Reedy Prong Church Road and Goodwin Lake Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is responding to the deadly crash, according to authorities.

The U.S. 70 crash was reported around 4:50 p.m. and closed the highway near Country Store Road until about 6 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened near a construction zone, officials said.

N.C. Highway 50 should reopen by 9 p.m., officials said.

