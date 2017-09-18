Deal reached to reopen Franklin Medical Center by mid-2018, officials say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An agreement announced Monday between Franklin County leaders and Maria Parham Health will reopen a Louisburg hospital that closed nearly two years ago.

The Franklin Medical Center closed in mid-October 2015 after Novant Health announced that they would be closing the hospital.

The reason Novant gave for closing the hospital is that there weren’t enough patients and the cost of operations was getting too high. Novant said they were only averaging 18 patients per day and had 65 unused beds.

They began eliminating inpatient beds and reduced staff but they found people were still traveling to other counties for healthcare. The closest hospital is 21 miles away.

In October 2016, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept a proposal from Duke LifePoint that involved operating Franklin Medical Center as part of Duke LifePoint’s Henderson hospital, Maria Parham Health, officials said.

The deal involved turning the Franklin County facility into a freestanding emergency department with 24/7 emergency care, diagnostic services and behavioral health services.

Officials said Monday they expect the hospital’s emergency room to reopen by mid-2018.

The project is supported by $10.1 million from the state’s Dorothea Dix Hospital Property Fund grant, as well as an additional $750,000 state grant for job creation, officials said in a news release.

Officials said reopening the hospital will “bring a minimum of 65 new jobs to Franklin County in the coming years.”