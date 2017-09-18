Durham County deputies searching for suspect following high-speed chase

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a high-speed chase through Durham that occurred Monday morning.

According to Durham police, officers responded to a call of suspects breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of Newberry Lane. When police arrived on scene around 1:40 a.m., a white minivan took off from the scene, police said. Police then called in the van description. Shortly after that, Durham County deputies came up behind the van and that’s when the chase began.

The chase ended at Orchard Way and Pecan Place, authorities said. One suspect fled from the scene on foot. Deputies have focused their search on a neighborhood on Orchard Way.

A Durham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was damaged during the chase. There’s no word if the deputy suffered any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.