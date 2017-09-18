Durham mayoral candidates hear about affordable housing concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In a few months, Durham City Hall will be home to the city’s next mayor who will be expected to continue the work being done with affordable housing.

It’s an issue impacting residents of all ages, some as young as 24, to even senior citizens, who are 74-years-old.

In a look around downtown Durham today, there are shops, apartments, and new construction.

“We don’t have a shortage of housing, we have a problem with affordability,” Sharron Hunter-Rainey said.

On Monday, five of the six candidates shared their views and proposals about making housing affordable.

Hunter-Rainey is concerned about her 24-year-old son in college.

“I have a kid who’s about to graduate N.C. State,” Hunter-Rainey said. “So it makes a difference to me that he be able to get out of my house, and get his own place, even if he has to have a roommate.”

But it’s not just the young people feeling the impact.

Rafiq Zaidi, 74, doesn’t want to be left out.

“I would prefer that they had talked about the seniors,” said Zaidi. “There was nothing hardly mentioned about the senior citizens.”

Zaidi says he often feels forgotten about.

He recently received a letter from the Public Housing Authority saying he would have to relocate soon because of renovations.

“As of today, we see no future,” Zaidi said.

Hunter-Rainey wants the candidates to focus on the cause of the issue. She believes a low job salary is the root of it.

“All young people need to be able to have that independence and it needs to be feasible, right now I don’t see a path to feasibility yet,” she said.

Some residents even want private organizations to join in on this issue.

Some Durham residents say that whoever gets in office, that person needs to work with the community to make housing affordable.