Family, friends to celebrate the life of ECU professor’s 10-year-old daughter killed in wreck

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A celebration of life is planned on Tuesday for a 10-year-old killed in a Beaufort County car wreck.

Hannah Diane Cuthrell died on the morning of Friday, Sept. 15, in a multi-vehicle crash.

First Sgt. Gary Brown with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. 264 eastbound near Lizzard Slip Road just outside Washington. The call came in around 8:15 a.m.

He says Hannah’s mother, Margaret Kristen Cuthrell, was driving, and her younger brother was also in the vehicle. Brown says their injuries, if any, were minor.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

Kristen Cuthrell is a professor at East Carolina University and serves as the Interim Director of the Rural Education Institute.

According to Hannah Cuthrell’s obituary, the celebration of life will happen at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Covenant Church in Winterville.