Fayetteville group travels to Tenn. for hurricane cleanup jobs that didn’t exist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With lots of cleanup needed in Both Texas and Florida from two major hurricanes, some are tempted to head to those areas looking for work doing cleanup and repairs.

But you need to be careful before you take off or you might end up like a group of Fayetteville residents who went looking for jobs that didn’t exist.

They left Fayetteville heading to a company that hired laborers in Knoxville, Tennessee thinking they would be given jobs helping with the relief effort in Texas.

It turns out, it was a one way ticket to frustration because when they got to Tennessee, there were no jobs despite reading online that there were jobs available.

“It was on Facebook, you know what I mean,” said Fayetteville resident Linette Brown.

She was among dozens of people from Fayetteville who packed into vans for the trip to Knoxville.

Many used every cent they had for the trip.

“We all paid van drivers $80 a head to come out here and there’s 15 people on a van with all our bags, stuff,” said Fayetteville’s Crystal Diggs. “No one wants to pay us back our money when we got here because there’s no job. There’s no work.”

It turns out the Facebook post was doing nothing more than repeating a rumor.

The people who left Fayetteville never checked on whether there really were jobs, they just relied on the word of a friend-of-a friend who said there were clean-up jobs in Texas.

“There’s people that we know down there now that said, ‘OK ya know, they’re paying us to come clean up,’” said Brown.

But, the company that supposedly was doing the hiring told our sister station in Knoxville that no one from Fayetteville talked to anyone at Total Workforce Solutions before they came looking for work that didn’t exist.

“I was quite confused and taken back as to why they would travel so far without talking to someone at the company and making sure there are positions available,” said Pollyann Grubelnik of Total Workforce Solutions.

With lots of hurricane damage in Texas and Florida that’ll need to be cleaned up, people all across the country will be enticed into going to those areas to find work. But, officials warn, you need to be skeptical about job openings that involve traveling.

“Go when you have a reputable organization and a specific job they had in mind for you to do, at a specific place for a specific purpose,” says Bill Oakley who is the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Remember, before you are lured out of state by the prospect of getting a hurricane cleanup job, confirm, confirm and confirm again before you go.

Don’t get stranded in a distant location without a job or the money to get back home.