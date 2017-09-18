Hurricane Maria now Category 3 storm, expected to be Category 4 soon



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As of late Monday morning, Hurricane Maria has grown into a Category 3 storm as it pulses across the Caribbean with an early path that is similar to the ones taken by Irma and Jose

Maria quickly formed from a tropical depression into a tropical storm on Saturday. The storm currently has sustained winds of 120 mph, and the winds are expected to continue strengthening rapidly for the next two days. Hurricane-force winds stretch up to 15 miles from the storm’s center. Tropical-storm-force winds stretch up to 125 miles from the center.

The storm, the seventh hurricane of the 2017 season, is east of the Lesser Antilles and is tracking off to the west-northwest at around 10 mph. Maria is just 60 miles east of Martinique.

It is expected to cross the Leeward Islands Monday into Monday night before hitting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Storm surges of up to 6 to 9 feet are predicted. Forecasters expect 6 to 12 inches of rain, with some spots receiving 20 to 25 inches in the Caribbean.

Some of the same islands impacted by Irma will face another round of damaging winds and flooding rainfall, disrupting cleanup efforts.

The storm is forecast to hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Tuesday. After that the storm will head to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

After that there is some indication, from the long range models, that Maria might then follow a similar path as Jose and go between our coast and Bermuda and stay offshore. That would be a week away, and many things can change, so Maria will have to be watched closely.

All interests in the Caribbean and United States should monitor Maria through the week into next weekend and early next week.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Martinique

St. Lucia

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines