Jose churns up winds, choppy water on Outer Banks



NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) – There were high winds and rough waves at beaches along North Carolina’s Outer Banks Monday as Hurricane Jose passed by hundreds of miles off the coast.

Red flags that said “no swimming” flew along the shores. People listened to the warnings, for the most part staying out of the very big and powerful waves.

The choppy waters not only affected people wanting to swim, but people wanting to fish as well. CBS North Carolina caught up with Tyler Phelps at the end of his fishing day just off the Outer Banks.

“Normally when we go out it’s not really as bad. Today we got beat around a whole lot more than normal, just because it was a lot rougher, got a whole lot more wet than normal,” said Phelps, who was fishing for crabs.

Choppy waters gave him a tough time hauling in his catch. While he’s not worried about any damage from Jose, he might not be able to go fishing tomorrow if winds pick up.

“Anywhere worse than this, we’re probably not going to go,” said Phelps.

Sand blasting winds kept most people off the beach. But, some vacationers did come out to peek at the big waves.

On Pea Island now where the waves are big and winds are pretty strong. Lots of sand blowing around. Not a very nice beach day… pic.twitter.com/G7yy4SkGkN — Carleigh Griffeth (@CarGriffeth) September 18, 2017

“Powerful. It looks very dangerous, certainly wouldn’t swim in it or anything. I saw the postings for the rip tide advisories,” said Mike Arnold, visiting from Charlottesville.

“The ocean is dangerous at this time and people need to stay out of the ocean and not put themselves at risk,” said Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson.

Pearson says they’ve had some water and sand wash over a few roads, and expects some traffic delays tonight at high tide. Other than that, Jose is proving to be more nuisance than nightmare.

“They’re saying it’s supposed to clear up, so we’re just planning a lot of activities that don’t require the beach, haha. But we’ll have a good time,” said Arnold.

The strong winds and rough surf is expected to last into Tuesday.