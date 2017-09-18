Man living in Tarboro ‘performed sex acts’ with runaway teen girl, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Mexican man is charged with statutory rape involving a 13-year-old runaway girl found at his Tarboro home, Edgecombe County officials say.

Tarboro police and Edgecombe County deputies responded early Monday to a home on Kathryn Lane about a runaway girl.

Inside the home, they found the girl “sleeping inside the residence” of the suspect, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Later authorities discovered the girl and the suspect “had performed sex acts,” deputies said.

German Cruz Capetillo, 30, is charged with statutory rape.

“He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond due to being a flight risk,” deputies said.

“The US Department of Homeland Security was contacted and the process for an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Detainer was started,” deputies added.