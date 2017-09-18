Missing Durham teen could be headed to Virginia, Florida or New York, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday night at her home in Durham.

Valeria “Ria” Molina-Hueda, who is a student at Jordan High School, was seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, her parents told the sheriff’s office.

Molina-Hueda is said to have been seen in the area of Hillsborough Road.

The sheriff’s office believes the teen may be headed to Virginia, New York or Florida.

She has short black hair and stands around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and dark-rimmed glasses while carrying a guitar case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or call 911.