Missing Durham teen could be headed to Virginia, Florida or New York, sheriff says

By Published:
Valeria "Ria" Molina-Hueda (Durham County Sheriff's Office)
Valeria "Ria" Molina-Hueda (Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday night at her home in Durham.

Valeria “Ria” Molina-Hueda, who is a student at Jordan High School, was seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, her parents told the sheriff’s office.

Molina-Hueda is said to have been seen in the area of Hillsborough Road.

The sheriff’s office believes the teen may be headed to Virginia, New York or Florida.

She has short black hair and stands around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and dark-rimmed glasses while carrying a guitar case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or call 911.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s