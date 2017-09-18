Morrisville poised to get a library

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville officials said that after ten years of effort, they now are one step closer to getting a library.

Monday, the Wake County Board of Commissioners will vote on a plan to give the town a library. The town’s board has already approved the plan.

“The town grew so fast over the years, we don’t really have a downtown,” Morrisville Assistant Town Manager Todd Wright said.

The light traffic is something that attracted Monita Chaudhri to Morrisville nearly three years ago.

“It’s a very quiet place. We like (it),” she said.

But as more people have moved to the area, the need for a library has grown.

“The building itself will actually be the first structure that will be built as part of our ‘Town Center Core Project,’” Wright told CBS North Carolina.

It will be part of a 35-acre development. Officials eventually plan to add residential, office and commercial space, plus a four-story parking deck.

“We think that the Wake County library will be one of the buildings that will attract our citizens to our downtown area,” Wright said.

Chaudhri said she supports the plan.

“It’s no issue,” she said. “If you get some good things like the library or some good stores nearby, it’s okay.”

The library will be an 8,500-square-foot building. While it’s currently still in the design phase, construction will likely start next summer, with the building slated to open in the fall of 2019.