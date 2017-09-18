Nonprofit donates bullet-resistant vests to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s K-9s

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – K-9s from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office are now equipped with bullet and stab resistant vests thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The Sheriff’s Office’s four K-9 units have vests at no cost thanks to the Mona Pants Foundation.

“We would like to thank the Mona Pants Foundation and Kathy Williams for providing these vests to us at no cost. They will protect our K9s as they work to protect us and the citizens of Edgecombe County,” Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said.

The organization said it decided to donate vests after several K-9s were killed in the line of duty in 2015.

So far, Mona Pants has equipped 20 K-9s with vests across the U.S.

