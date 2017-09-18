Odor control system at South Wake Landfill experiencing ‘surprise’ problems, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new odor control system for the South Wake Landfill has been broken or running intermittently this month, according to Wake County officials.

The odor issue is something people in southwestern Wake County have been dealing with for months. The smell from a landfill in Holly Springs can sometimes carry for miles.

A vapor-based odor control system was supposed to be up and running in August. The system filters the air around the landfill, which opened in 2008.

However, the new system is now running only part of the time, according to an email Monday from John Roberson the Wake County Solid Waste Management Director.

Earlier this month, “electrical/mechanical issues” took the system offline, Roberson said in an email September 9.

Roberson said Monday the wind direction is also causing problems since some landfill gas wells are offline.

“The delay in the odor system being reliably operational has been a surprise to us and we are playing catch up to make sure all reasonable measures are in place,” he said in a statement.

Roberson also said that preparations for Hurricane Irma sidetracked efforts on the odor control system.