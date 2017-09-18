Officials: 5-year-old boy killed in NC four-wheeler accident

MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — Emergency personnel in North Carolina have identified a Tennessee boy who died after a four-wheeler accident.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Chief Emerson Franklin of the Laurel Fire Department in Madison County said first responders were sent to a location near N.C. Highway 212. When members of the fire department arrived, they said family members were giving CPR to 5-year-old Cody Landers of Greeneville, Tennessee, and firefighters took over when they got on the scene.

Franklin said the boy, who had no pulse, was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville on a hour-long trip from the scene of Thursday’s accident.

He said Cody never regained a pulse.

The chief said because the boy had no pulse, an air ambulance was not called in to take the boy to the hospital.