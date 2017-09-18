Person County deputy, Roxboro police officer injured in crash during pursuit

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Person County deputy and Roxboro police officer were injured when their two vehicles collided during a chase Sunday night in Roxboro, according to Chief Deputy Crabtree with the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office was operating a joint checkpoint with Roxboro police on Allensville Road when a vehicle came speeding through the checkpoint around 10:30 p.m., Crabtree said. Officers had to pull other officers out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Three cars — two from the sheriff’s office and from the police department — began a pursuit in order to catch the driver, Crabtree said.

At some point during the chase, one of the sheriff’s office cars and the police department’s car slammed into each other on Allensville Road near the intersection with Mountain Road, Crabtree said.

The deputy was taken to Duke Hospital with a head injury and a sprained ankle. Crabtree said he was released from the hospital Monday morning.

The Roxboro officer went to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Authorities are still searching for the driver.