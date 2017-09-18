Police find dead baby while serving eviction papers in SC

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a baby were found when civil processors were serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Fountain Inn, according to Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were serving the eviction notice at the Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road when the body was found.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says their child fatality unity is going to investigate.

They do not have an exact age on the baby.

