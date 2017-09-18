Raleigh Christian school basketball coach charged with multiple sex crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former basketball coach at a Raleigh Christian school is facing multiple sex offense charges, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Kenyatta Lamar Spencer, 42, of Wake Forest, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to the warrant. He was arrested on Sept. 15.

Documents show that the victim was a 16-year-old female.

Spencer is accused of engaging in a sex offense against the teen girl’s will and also forcibly touching her in a “sexual manner.”

The warrant shows that the crimes date back to July 20 and the incidents are alleged to have occurred at Spencer’s home.

Spencer was a basketball coach Trinity Academy in Raleigh. He was hired in 2014 and had coached at the school this year, school officials confirmed. He was set to coach during the 2017-2018 season.

The school says the incident didn’t involve one of their students, but once they found about the allegations, they banned Spencer from the property, and even changed the locks at the school. They also said they have notified all parents who were receiving private coaching from Spencer about the incident.

The suspect is also a coach with the Wake County Basketball Association. CBS North Carolina has reached out to the organization for comment but has not heard back at this time.

Spencer is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.