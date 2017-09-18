Raleigh police release photo of suspects in random attack outside bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police on Monday asked the public to help find a group of people suspected in a random attack outside a bar earlier this year.

Raleigh police are asking the public to help them identify the people in this picture. (Raleigh Police Department)

“The suspects are being sought in connection with a May 20 incident that occurred outside of Sharky’s Bar, located at 5800 Duraleigh Road, in which one of the suspects randomly punched a victim,” police wrote. “The other subjects in the photo then joined the initial suspect in punching and kicking the victim resulting in serious injuries.”

The incident happened about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Police want anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

