Raleigh shelter needs help making room for Irma kitten refugees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — SAFE Haven for Cats is urgently seeking families to adopt local cats, to free up space for an influx of kittens and cats evacuated from Florida because of Hurricane Irma.

A total of 26 kittens and four cats made the trip north, the no-kill shelter said.

“The cats will be available for adoption in a few weeks, but the shelter has an urgent need,” the shelter wrote. “We need to make room for the hurricane evacuees. The shelter is at capacity due to a high-volume summer kitten season. We need the community to adopt as many of the cats currently at the shelter.”

Applications for adoption are available here.