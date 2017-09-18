Retired Green Beret shot down by Taliban now studies at UNC to be a surgeon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — This month marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

After that tragic day, one local man joined the military, and 16 years later, Karl Holt is helping others — even as he still has a long way to go to help himself.

“There’s a lot of people who can have courage on the battlefield and courage when you’re overseas,” Holt said. “It’s a whole other level of courage to deal with yourself.”

The 40-year-old speaks from experience.

In another life, he was a Special Forces medic deployed in western Afghanistan. Then one night in October of 2009, while under Taliban fire, his team’s helicopter fell 800 feet out of the air, crashing into the village below and breaking in half.

“I remember getting that first gasp of breath and thinking ‘well, we’re not falling,’” Holt said of Durham. “[I was] feeling the heat because the fire had already started.”

“Then the screams of the people, ‘if there’s anyone else alive, get out! get out!’” Holt recalled, explaining that the fire’s heat was causing their ammunition to start “cooking off,” exploding and firing above their heads.

“I started to crawl for those voices,” Holt said with a serious expression and matter-of-fact tone.

Surrounded by the enemy, Holt was his team’s only medic and had 10 traumatic patients to keep alive.

This as he was barely alive himself.

“I had a traumatic brain injury,” Holt said, gesturing to his face. “[The crash] crushed my face, so I lost all these teeth in front, and a portion of my jaw was gone on impact.”

“My shoulders were dislocated,” Holt continued. “[I] broke my back, broke my left leg in several places and ruptured tendons, etc.”

Holt and his fellow soldiers got out, and dozens of surgeries over the years have erased the marks of those injuries on Holt.

But still, 10 of his brothers-in-arms now share a common grave in Arlington National Cemetery.

Holt said those mental wounds are the hardest to heal.

“Funeral after funeral,” Holt said shaking his head. “And you know, children without their father and then there’s the guilt attached to it when I hug my kids.”

He encourages his fellow veterans to set goals for themselves, such as something as simple as running and even counseling.

“It is a necessary step to the path of recovery to be able to look in the mirror and be OK with who looks back at you,” Holt said.

He is now finishing medical school at UNC-Chapel Hill as a prestigious Tillman Scholar. He is training to become a surgeon, and he says his life’s purpose has added weight.

“If I’m to truly honor their memory, I have to maximize my potential,” Holt said.

When asked how he feels about going from “Staff sergeant Karl Holt with the Green Berets” to soon-to-be “Dr. Karl Holt,” he laughs.

“I like the sound of it,” Holt said with a smile. “I’m not there yet, and I don’t count on it until it’s actually done.”

“There’s still a long journey to go, but honestly, I mean, how lucky am I?” Holt said. “I get to come every day and help people.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better gift.”

When it’s all said and done, Holt will graduate medical school and finish his residency at the age of 50.

Holt shared his story with CBS North Carolina evening anchor Sean Maroney in the hopes that he could encourage any of his fellow veterans to seek help if they find themselves suffering from mental wounds after returning home.

He said he’s glad he contacted the Veterans Crisis Line after he returned to the United States.

You can call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.