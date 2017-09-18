Rocky Mount woman missing 2 weeks is found safe in Wake Forest, deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman from Rocky Mount who was missing for two weeks has been found safe in Wake County, officials say.

Friday, Nash County authorities joined the Rocky Mount police search for 20-year-old Alexis Whitaker.

Whitaker vanished around 1 a.m. on September 3 near her home along the 1500 block of Winterberry Drive in Rocky Mount, officials said.

Nash County officials said on Monday that Whitaker was found in Wake Forest.

A Nash County deputy said there was no clear reason for Whitaker’s disappearance.

