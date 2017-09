KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting was confirmed in Knightdale on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. along the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard, according to Wake County officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene.

Several police officers and an ambulance are at a car wash at the corner of Village Park Drive and McKnight Drive, a worker at a nearby KFC told CBS North Carolina.

There is no word on possible injuries.