Trio charged in double fatal shooting appear in Cumberland County court

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fort Bragg soldiers and another suspect went before a Cumberland County judge Monday following their arrests on first-degree murder charges.

The soldiers, Ferris Brown and Javier Johnson, and Davion Chambers are charged in connection with a robbery that turned deadly in the parking lot of Smokey Bones Restaurant on Skibo Road on September 5, police said.

Dareon Tyrese Cook, 18, died at the scene. Jonathan David Goodman, 32, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The judge ordered the men be kept behind bars without bond but attorneys say it’s too early to tell whether they will be up for the death penalty.

“Any time when you have two individuals that lost their life it makes a case very serious and potentially a death penalty case but again we will wait until the investigation is concluded,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

The families of Cook and Goodman were in court as the men faced the judge.

“I say it like this, they probably won’t go as far as that but they probably have life in prison I really feel for the families of what they’re going through but at least they get to go and see their loved one,” said Goodman’s mother, Pamela.

All three are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brown, 20, and Johnson, 19, are active duty U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Ft. Bragg. Brown is with the 1-17th Calvary Regiment; Johnson is with the 2-504th 82nd Airborne Division. Chambers, 19, is from Fayetteville.