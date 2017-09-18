Veteran wins $200,000 on scratch-off in NC while on bicycle tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Mark Bruso, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, won $200,000 from a $500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket from a gas station in Wilmington.

Bruso ended up in Wilmington because of some bad luck but his luck soon changed after he bought the scratch-off.

Bruso, a Marine veteran left Massachusetts at the beginning of July on his bicycle. He wanted to visit the places he was stationed during his six years in the Marines.

His goal was to make it all the way to Florida but he ended up breaking a spoke on his bike in Wilmington and had to stop.

“I broke a spoke on my bike,” Bruso said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever broken a spoke. I was so upset about it.”

He went into the Speedway while he was waiting for his bike to be repaired.

He bought one $500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket and didn’t win anything.

“I didn’t win anything,” Bruso said. “So I went to a nearby deli and got a sandwich. When I finished, I made a spur-of-the moment decision to go back and get another ticket. I figured I already got the losing out of me with the last ticket, so the next one must be a winner.”

And when Bruso scratched off the second ticket, he couldn’t believe it.

“I thought I was seeing things,” Bruso said. “I had to put my glasses on and make sure I was reading it right.”

Bruso claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday.

He took home $139,003 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Bruso plans to use the money to continue his bicycle tour.

“I’ve been planning this trip for almost four years,” Bruso said. “It’s been the best decision of my life. Next stop is Parris Island where I went to boot camp. Who knows though, after winning this I might ride all the way Southern California where I was also based.”

The $500 Frenzy launched in July with six top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.