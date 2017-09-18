Warm week ahead, Hurricane Jose stays offshore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a dry and warm mid-September weekend, more warm air is forecast for the week ahead. It will generally be warm and dry as we move toward the first official day of Fall, on Friday.

High pressure off to our northwest will keep skies mainly dry today after some early morning fog; highs will be close to our weekend highs. Our normal high this time of year is now 82. Highs will remain at or above normal for the next seven days. By the middle of the week, highs will reach the upper 80s. On Thursday, a cold front will approach and a shower or thundershower will be possible. Behind the front, on Friday, highs will fall back to the lower to middle 80s. Next weekend is looking mostly sunny and comfortably warm.

In the tropics: Hurricane Jose continues to move north staying halfway between the Outer Banks and Bermuda. It is a Category 1 storm and will weaken as it moves north. By the end of the week, it will lose its tropical characteristics southeast of New England. High surf and dangerous rip currents continue along the Outer Banks. There will be slight risk of winds reaching tropical storm force along the Outer Banks on Monday and Tuesday.

Hurricane Maria is a dangerous storm and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves into the Caribbean on Monday. The storm is forecast to hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Tuesday. After that the storm will head to the Turks and Caicos Islands. After that there is some indication, from the long range models, that Maria might then follow a similar path as Jose and go between our coast and Bermuda and stay offshore. That would be a week away, and many things can change, so Maria will have to be watched closely.

Today will be partly sunny after some early morning fog. The high will be 83. Winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be north 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84. Winds will be northwest 6 to 12 mph.

Tuesday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 87; winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 62.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

