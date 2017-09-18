Wayne County man hauled stolen gun safe on hand truck behind car, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man was busted after deputies spotted him driving a car towing a hand truck that had a stolen gun safe tied to it, Wayne County officials said.

The incident was reported Friday when authorities received a call about the vehicle. Wilson County deputies caught sight of the car just as it was entering Wilson County.

Deputies said that the vehicle stopped and a man ran from it, but he was caught after a short chase, Wayne County authorities said.

Later, a Wilson County detective found a home along Buck Newsome Road that had an open garage. The detective contacted the homeowner and learned his garage was broken into and his gun safe and other items were missing.

Kevin Eugene Hinnant, 25, of the 500 block of West 7th Street in Kenly was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm.

All stolen items except for one were recovered, officials said.

Hinnant is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Wilson County jail.