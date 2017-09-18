Wreck shuts down I-40 westbound near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck closed Interstate 40 westbound near Garner on Monday evening, state officials said.

The incident happened at mile-marker 306 near U.S. Highway 70. It was reported at 6:49 p.m. and was expected to affect traffic until nearly 10 p.m. By 7:40 p.m., a traffic camera in the area showed traffic starting to move again.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital, according to Wake County officials. Multiple ambulances remain on scene.

More details were not immediately available.