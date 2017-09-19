$7M worth of heroin seized from Wayne County home, 1 man charged

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duplin County man has been arrested and charged after authorities seized 10 pounds of pure heroin from inside a home in Mount Olive, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office drug unit and the DEA Raleigh Resident Office executed a search warrant at a home located at 4592 Emmaus Church Road on Monday. As a result of the search, 10 pounds of pure heroin were recovered from inside the home.

Authorities estimate that the heroin has a street value of $7 million once broken down and sold in individual dosage units. The 10 pounds of heroin would be enough for approximately 250,000 individual dosage units.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce called the find, “…one of the largest heroin seizures in Wayne County history.”