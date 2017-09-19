Alamance County neighborhoods sees rash of vehicle break-ins

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Numerous motor vehicle break-ins were reported in southern Alamance County in the first two weeks of September, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Severely impacted communities include Heritage Glen community off NC Highway 62 South and the Oliver Mobile Home Park on NC Highway 119 South, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities confirmed other residential areas have been affected as well.

The suspect entered unlocked motor vehicles in all of the recently reported break-ins.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from any resident that may have information related to these incidents.

Normally, suspects will not want to make noise or bring attention to themselves such as breaking car windows, therefore they choose to enter unlocked vehicles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It is always safer to remove valuables from your car and keep your doors locked, authorities said.

If anyone has any information about these recent break-ins, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 336-570-6300.