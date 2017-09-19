Alamance County woman drowns at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Carolina Beach officials are investigating after an Alamance County woman drowned last week.

According to Det. Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department, multiple units responded to the beach strand near the Pelican Lane beach access on Friday, Sept. 15 after receiving reports that a woman was not breathing.

Witnesses told authorities that the woman was located in the surf near the beach strand and was pulled from the ocean.

First responders began life-saving measures on the victim who was identified as Diane Wilson Currie, 55, from Graham.

Currie was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she died the following day.

Hettinger said the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make an official determination into Currie’s death.

No foul play is suspected at this time.