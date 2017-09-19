Company donates phones, laptops to Cumberland County students



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sprint delivered more than 1,100 phones and laptops to public school students from across Cumberland County on Tuesday.

Students lined up to pick up their devices. The program, available only to the students, is a Sprint initiative aimed at closing the “homework gap” for students who can’t access the internet.

For the next four years, Sprint is picking up the tab. That means free phone and free internet. For most of the students this is the only gateway to the internet

Michael Miess, Spring’s president of for North and South Carolina said, “There is a fairly significant cost associated with this, because we are providing again the service and the devices free of charge, but its really something we’ve firmly believe in, and it’s frankly not about the cost, it’s about the benefit here that we’re providing … to the students.”