FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire outside the back door of a Fayetteville church caused about $1,500 in damage, officials said.

A cleaning crew at Campground United Methodist Church in the 4600 block of Campground Church Road spotted smoke about 9 p.m. and called 911. The fire was quickly put out, but smoke got into the church, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.