Fayetteville police seek 32-year-old woman missing since August

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them find a 32-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Police said Kathleen B. Williams was last seen Aug. 28 at her residence in the 300 block of Offing Drive in Fayetteville.

She was reported missing by her fiance, police said. Police said they have no reason to believe she’s in immediate danger.

Police say she’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

More information was not immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Williams’ location to call Det. J. Locklear at (910) 587-3254 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or using the free P3 Tips app.