German police searching for gawker who recorded deadly accident, didn't help

By Published:

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they’re using a motorist’s dashcam video footage to try to identify a cyclist who was the first person on the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident and filmed it on his phone instead of trying to help.

Police in the southern town of Heidenheim said Tuesday they’re showing images from the dashcam around to try to identify the 20-to 25-year-old man.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist lost control on a curve and hit a lamppost Sunday, dying at the scene. Police say the bicyclist “completely incomprehensibly” filmed the scene without offering help, and even got in the way of paramedics before fleeing as police arrived.

Police told the dpa news agency people are filming accidents and getting in the way of rescue workers ever more frequently.

