Goldsboro business has alcohol license revoked following increase in violent crimes



GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina ABC Commission has banned a Goldsboro convenience store from selling alcohol after an increase in violent crimes at the property and in the surrounding area.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said his department has responded to more than 790 incidents at Bees Town Inc. since 2013.

Shootings, stabbings, fights, prostitution, drug deals, and even gang activity have occurred in the parking lot, according to police.

A September 7 shooting at Bees Town Inc. on S. Slocumb Street prompted ABC officials to take action against the business. That shooting was the second in three months, officials said.

West has ordered that his officers only respond in pairs, and denied the store’s request for officers to provide security at the store.

“It’s bad very bad,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “I’m just thankful aint nobody shot into my house because these boys these days have some heavy guns now.”

The ABC Commission suspended Bees Town’s permit on September 15 and that suspension will stay in effect pending a hearing. The business was granted its ABC permits on Oct. 28, 2013.

State law says the ABC Commission can suspend a license, “If an agency finds that the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action…”

Goldsboro police have increased patrol in the area.

“(Suspending the permit) will reduce the amount of people hanging out in the parking lot area and inside the store, which should reduce the amount of violent incidents that occur,” said Joseph Sadler, chief of the Wayne County ABC Board.

The store owner says the problem is not his store, rather it’s a community problem.

He says they are just getting the blame but says they will cooperate fully with the law.