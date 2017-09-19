Local taxi drivers concerned over new state law that will triple insurance rates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People who drive taxis fear that the dying industry will soon be gone. This is in part to a new state law forcing them to pay higher insurance rates.

Cars and people go by, but for many drivers, they say all they do is wait. Johnson Umeh spoke to CBS North Carolina. He said he and other drivers spend about 90–percent of their shift waiting and hoping someone will hop into their taxi.

“It’s not easy,” Umeh said.

Just three years ago, before company’s like Uber and Lyft came to Raleigh, there were about 1,500 taxi drivers, now there’s only about one-third of that left.

“We don’t know what to do,” Umeh said. “This business is out entirely.”

Now, another hit. A new state law will about triple liability insurance rates for taxi drivers.

The bill’s sponsor said the goal of it is to lookout for the other drivers on the road.

“This might cost a lot of independent operators their livelihood, and I think it’s so unfair,” said Lee Churchill, a Raleigh taxi cab industry spokesperson.

The spike goes into effect Oct. 1, something most drivers said they’re just finding out about.

“You’re supposed to give someone an opportunity to address the legislative body concerning the issues at hand before they mandate it into law,” Churchill said.

This leaves many of these taxi drivers, including Umeh, at a loss for what to do next.

“I have four children. I have a wife. I have rent to pay. It’s just terrible. I can’t believe it’s happening,” said Umeh.

Companies like Uber and Lyft won’t be impacted. Only taxis are required to have the insurance.