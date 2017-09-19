Nash County deputies respond to shooting call, find man stabbed to death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A murder investigation is underway in Nash County after a man was stabbed to death Monday, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 7900 block of Edwards Road in Nashville in reference to someone who had apparently been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies instead found a man at the scene who had been stabbed multiple times. EMS crews arrived on scene and pronounced the man, identified as Danny McCalston, dead.

Authorities have not released information about any potential suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Nash County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jenkins at (252) 459-4121.