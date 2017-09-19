NC analyzing air quality in GenX investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some homeowners who live around the Chemours plant in Fayetteville say they’re concerned.

They already knew the state was looking into the water quality after the company had discharged a chemical compound, GenX, into the Cape Fear River.

Now comes word the state is also analyzing the air quality.

State officials say they are taking a comprehensive look at all the possible impacts of GenX and its discharge from the Chemours facility in Fayetteville.

“We don’t know what’s going on,” said Ottis Gore, a homeowner who has lived with his wife, Gail Gore, on County Line Road in Cumberland County for nearly 20 years, about a half mile from the Chemours plant.

CBS North Carolina last week became the first news outlet to see the Environmental Protection Agency lab that is testing the water of the Cape Fear River.

The State Department of Environmental Quality is working to understand the full impact of GenX and other contaminants, and CBS North Carolina has learned that now means the Division of Air Quality is analyzing the potential for Chemours to emit GenX and other compounds into the air.

No one from the state or the county health department spoke with us on camera about this topic, but we learned through an online search that there are two state air quality monitoring locations in Cumberland County.

Both are about 20 miles away from Chemours in different directions.

A North Carolina Division of Air Quality spokeswoman said the monitoring station we found captures air quality data, including ozone levels, on a daily basis.

The Gores said they want to hear more directly from the company.

“I like communication and if I don’t get good communications, then I would be frustrated,” said Gail Gore.

A CBS North Carolina crew stopped by the Chemours facility and security asked them to leave the property.

The company did put out a statement, similar to one it has put out in the past, saying that it is “working with local, state and federal officials to determine the next steps.”

At this point, the state has not said if there is any reason to believe GenX actually was detected in the air.

Cumberland County officials said they are monitoring the situation closely.