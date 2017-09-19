NC deputies seize $40k in cocaine during I-95 traffic stop

The cocaine, left, and Joseph Charles Baker (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies arrested a Florida man and seized cocaine they estimated was worth $40,000 after a Tuesday traffic stop, authorities said.

Joseph Charles Baker, 42, of Sanford, Florida, was driving a 2017 Nissan northbound on Interstate 95 when deputies pulled him over near mile-marker 137, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies searched the vehicle and found 269 grams of cocaine, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office estimated the cocaine’s value at about $40,000.

Baker was charged with felony possession of cocaine and trafficking cocaine. His bond was set at $50,000 secured.

