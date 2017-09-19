Police: Pregnant woman revived with Narcan overdoses again 45 minutes later

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station on Monday when they found the unconscious woman. The officers administered Narcan. She regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.

The officers spotted the woman slumped over 45 minutes later.

The woman was in the later stages of pregnancy, according to the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.

She was taken to a hospital. There is no word on her condition.

