Policy that impacted Raleigh fire, police pay reversed at City Council meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A policy change that impacts thousands of City of Raleigh employees went back before the City Council Tuesday afternoon.

The policy impacted vacation time and holiday pay and that had many employees demanding a change.

The policy had language that suggested employees would only earn one vacation day a month, no matter how many years they worked for the city.

Raleigh human resources officials said that was an oversight on their part and they never intended to change vacation for city employees.

The other big issue was holiday pay. The new policy reduced holiday pay from 16 to eight hours. The Civil Service Commission recommended that city employees be paid for the amount of hours they physically work on the holiday.

The policy impacts all 7,000 city employees.

“I don’t want to play the blame game, we just want to make sure this is right. We’ve waited a long time for this raise and this pat procedure to be done correctly,” said Lt. Chris Farrell, with the Raleigh Fire Department. “You can’t treat an eight-hour employee like someone who works 12 hours like police or 24 hours in the fire department.”

The Raleigh City Council held the meeting at 1 p.m. and many city employees, including firefighters, attended the meeting. The firefighters showed up in full force, wearing their red shirts symbolizing support for the fire department.

The amended policy was reversed by the council by an unanimous vote.