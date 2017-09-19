Raleigh Puerto Ricans brace for Maria’s impact on family back home



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People in Puerto Rico still cleaning up after Hurricane Irma are now getting ready for Maria.

CBS North Carolina spoke to the owner of a Puerto Rican food truck in Raleigh. His parents live in Puerto Rico.

They’re gearing up for what they believe could be the worst hurricane there in decades.

Doel Gonzalez II owns and operates a Puerto Rican food truck called Spanglish with his wife and another couple.

“All of our families are in Puerto Rico, we were born and raised in Puerto Rico, all four of us. So basically now we’re just bracing for the storm that’s coming in for them,” said Gonzalez.

Maria is forecast to directly pass over Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday as a major hurricane.

Gonzalez and his food truck partners are worried about family that just went through Irma.

“My mom, my dad, my grandparents, my uncles and my aunts. The electricity went out for about a week and a half, so it just came back a couple days ago,” he said.

Puerto Rican officials are telling people to expect more power outages that could last weeks.

Gonzalez’s parents live in Bayamon outside San Juan.

Their house is made of cement, so they’re being allowed to stay in their home instead of a shelter.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Doel Gonzalez Sr. on the phone as he was gathering supplies.

“Getting the gasoline, ensuring that we have batteries and water and you know the main stuff like food and canned food,” he said.

Gonzalez Sr. tells me they were spared from Irma’s wrath, but he’s afraid of what a storm that strength could do to their island home.

“Just looking at Irma and what it did to the other islands, we know as far as what we’ve seen on the news, they’re trying to build up but they’re getting smacked right back,” he said.