Sessions: Sanctuary policies undermine authority of law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people protested U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he visited Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday afternoon — where he delivered a speech about sanctuary cities.

The attorney general, an outspoken critic of sanctuary cities, made his remarks at 1 p.m. at the USCIS — US Citizenship and Immigration Services — field office in Northwest Portland.

During his speech, he said the country is in the middle of a “multi-front battle” citing an increase in violent crime, a rise in gang activity, an opioid epidemic and threats from terrorism.

Sessions also said Portland “is not immune to these problems.”

The attorney general said some jurisdictions have tried to undo immigration laws through sanctuary policies — something Sessions said undermines the “moral authority of law and undermines the safety of the jurisdictions that adopt them.”

Following sanctuary policies hinders the work of federal law enforcement and forces police to release criminals back into the streets when they should be processed and deported, Sessions said during his speech. Sessions then used Sergio Martinez as an example — a man who had been deported at least 20 times before reportedly assaulting a 65-year-old woman in Portland.

Sessions ended his speech by urging the City of Portland and every sanctuary jurisdiction to reconsider their policies in order to “keep our citizens safe.”

Ahead of Sessions’ visit, groups organized a Facebook event for protests, which started at 11 a.m. outside of the USCIS building and continued throughout the attorney general’s speech.

“I’m hoping that we make enough of a presence, that him traveling through downtown Portland, he will know that there is a protest to him in the city,” activist Gregory McKelvey said.

The crowd booed Sessions as he arrived and left, but also chanted sayings like “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here.”

Sessions also met with local police officers, including the head of the Portland Police Association, acting Portland police chief Mathew Wagenknecht, Portland assistant chief Chris Davis, Portland acting assistant chief Robert King, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett, who is the president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he wouldn’t meet with Sessions, but wrote a letter saying he opposed the Trump administration’s efforts to “coerce local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration laws.”