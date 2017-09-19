Silver Alert issued for 58-year-old Durham woman

Maria Rose Hunter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert in its search for 58-year-old Maria Rose Hunter of Durham.

Hunter was last seen on Monday around 5600 Block of Willow Drive in Durham, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter may have a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900, or call 911.

