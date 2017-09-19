Triangle a capella group headed to Carnegie Hall competition



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pop/rock band from the Triangle is about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime.

They’re heading to New York City for a competition this weekend at Carnegie Hall.

The band has unique musical abilities where they don’t use any instruments.

“We make all of our music using only our mouths,” said Transit band leader James Wallace.

Transit was Wallaces brainchild.

He auditioned singers for the group in summer of 2005.

“Everyone who started the group is gone, except for me,” said Wallace.

The band evolving over the past 12 years.

The members in today’s band have each had individual singing success, but together the four create a powerful and mesmerizing sound.

“I used to have this beautiful soprano voice and when it changed I didn’t know what to do with it and found a cappella,” said Transit band member Oren Bailey. He sings bass and can make instrumental sounds with his mouth that sound electronic.

Transit recently won a regional competition in Maryland which earned them a spot in the finals at Carnegie Hall.

“What does it mean to you guys going to this competition in New York?” asked CBS North Carolina’s Sharon Tazewell.

“I think about the fact that I’m going to be standing on the stage at Carnegie Hall next weekend and I just can’t wrap my mind around that. It’s just a dream come true,” said Transit band member April Mctaggart.

“It’s a lovely notch in the belt. Yah,” said Transit band member Adam Decker.

“I think New York is going to be a great opportunity to not only validate the work that we’ve done, but also to be on a really big stage,” said Wallace.

And, hopefully strike a chord with someone in the audience, giving them the key to become a full time band.

Transit will compete against nine other bands on Saturday, September 23 at Carnegie hall.

The grand prize is $25,000.

If you’d like to help with the bands expenses to get to New York, they have a GoFundMe called Help Transit Get to NYC.